Opinion

Off the record

June 09, 2009
"They want us to take away the bull. They want us to put up the flag. I hate that fucking flag"
 A Merrill Lynch veteran bemoans the rebranding of one building to recognize the ownership of Bank of America


"Trust me, I would rather shave my own balls off with a blunt razor than ever get a photo taken. It will never happen"

A shy, retiring banker. Who would have thought it?


"I like travelling. I’m a dealmaker. I’m a winner"

 A not so shy, retiring banker. We feel better now


"A single swallow doesn’t make a summer. I must admit, though, I am swallowing hard as the market continues to go against me"

A trader admits to his short position


"It should be a while before we hear anything about Scottish independence..."

A UK banker suggests that the bailouts of Bank of Scotland and Royal Bank of Scotland might put a dampener on nationalistic tendencies


"Strategic schizophrenia"

 A senior UBS banker sums up the havoc created by attempts to split UBS’s three divisions and then reintegrate them

