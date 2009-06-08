The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Quotes of the month

June 09, 2009
"So far-reaching and significant may be the decisions to come around capital requirements, funding liquidity and reserving that policymakers should not be precipitate in making those. Indeed I would advise that no such decisions should be taken now. There is no need"
 John Varley, chief executive of Barclays, warns that regulators should think carefully before imposing stringent new laws on the banking system

(see Barclays: The bank that lived)


"Chairman Bernanke and the Fed have done a great job. If the Fed hadn’t done what it did, then it would have been Armageddon"

 Larry Fink, chief executive of BlackRock, pays tribute to the Fed chairman for stabilizing financial markets.

Now Fink hopes to make the most of the opportunities presented

(see Asset management: Fink puts BlackRock centre stage)


"It’s like peeing in your pants. It feels good, but only for a very short time"

Annika Falkengren, chief executive of SEB, on Baltic devaluation

"One person has described the crisis like this...

