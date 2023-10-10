Banco Inter
LATEST ARTICLES
Digital banks look to online games to help drive retention.
It is rare that a popular, fast-growing and secure financial product is put at risk, but could the boom in FGTS loans in Brazil be under existential threat?
The Brazilian bank is focused on new initiatives aimed at boosting active-user rates, including a new global app and buy-now-pay-later product.
Proactive risk tightening in 2021 sees surging return on equity as scale brings operational leverage.
While fintechs have been thriving in Brazil and throughout Latin America, the region’s local stock exchanges have failed to attract IPOs.
Banco Pan’s turnaround has taken another step forward with its acquisition of ecommerce platform Mosaico. Chief executive Carlos Eduardo Guimarães talks to Euromoney about the importance of growth with profitability.
Banco Inter’s chief executive João Vitor Menin is a banking revolutionary. His vision of the bank’s future is a super app, supporting both e-commerce and financial services. He is refreshingly fearless about upsetting the established order.
The best digital bank award goes to Banco Inter, which has pulled off the difficult feat of keeping both its investors happy following its 2018 IPO – as it matures from a rapid growth story – and its clients.
Central bank taking further action to lower credit costs through competition; Banco Inter’s post-IPO growth shows digital banking opportunity.
The industry needs a change in the macroeconomic environment.
The award for the region’s best digital bank goes to Brazil’s Banco Inter. The bank conducted its $200 million IPO just after the April 1 deadline and continues to lead an exciting industry with great potential. But it was Inter’s ability to attract financing and provide a positive data point for the local exchange’s fintech sector that makes it stand out.