The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
BANKING

Inter defies expectations by over-performing as credit weakens

Rob Dwyer
November 21, 2022
Share

Proactive risk tightening in 2021 sees surging return on equity as scale brings operational leverage.

Inter-building-official-960.jpg
Photo: Banco Inter

While Brazil’s large banks are reporting increases in non-performing loans and provisions, one of the country’s digital firms has dismissed the assumption that the neobanks could be more exposed than traditional financial institutions to a deterioration in asset quality.

Banco Inter – which prefers the plain appellation ‘Inter’ as it pushes its 'SuperApp' strategy – says it believes that the worst of the deterioration in its loan performance is already behind it.

If you compare us to Itaú and Bradesco, we are performing better than them
Santiago Stel, Inter
Santiago-Stel-Inter-960.jpg

Banks such as Bradesco are warning of spiking NPLs in their retail lending books, but Inter is stressing that its priority is to re-price its loan portfolio to higher rates and reckons that NPLs have peaked.

If you compare us to Itaú and Bradesco, we are performing better than them,” Santiago Stel, chief strategy and investor relations officer at Inter, tells Euromoney.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

BANKING Latin America and CaribbeanBrazilBanking
Rob Dwyer head.jpg
Rob Dwyer
Latin America editor
Rob Dwyer is Latin America editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and São Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.