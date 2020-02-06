The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Surveys

Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2020: Global Results

February 06, 2020
Results index
Global
Best Private Banking Services Overall
2020 2019
1 1 UBS
2 2 Credit Suisse
3 3 JPMorgan
4 5 Citi
5 7 Julius Baer
6 4 BNP Paribas
7 8 Pictet
8 6 Santander
9 10 HSBC
10 9 Goldman Sachs
11 14 Barclays
12 18= Morgan Stanley
13 13 UniCredit
14 12 ABN AMRO
15 11 Deutsche Bank
16 LGT
17 Lombard Odier
18 16 BBVA
19 17 Rothschild
20 Vontobel
21 18= Erste Bank
22 23 Banco Itau
23 Banco de Credito del Peru
24 20 Societe Generale
25 Bank of Singapore (OCBC)
Mega HNW (>$250m) 
2020 2019
1 - JPMorgan
2 - UBS
3 - Credit Suisse
4 - Goldman Sachs
5 - Citi
6 - Pictet
7 - Julius Baer
8 - Santander
9 - HSBC
10 - BNP Paribas
UHNW (>$30mln-$250mln)
2020 2019
1 1 UBS
2 3 JPMorgan
3 2 Credit Suisse
4 5 Citi
5 9 Julius Baer
6 7 Pictet
7 4 Goldman Sachs
8 HSBC
9 8 Santander
10 6 BNP Paribas
HNW ($5mln-$30mln)
2020 2019
1 1 UBS
2 2 Credit Suisse
3 4 Julius Baer
4 5 Citi
5 6 JPMorgan
6 10 HSBC
7 7 Santander
8 8 Pictet
9 3 BNP Paribas
10 Barclays
Super Affluent ($1mln-$ 5mln)
2020 2019
1 4 Citi
2 1 UBS
3 7 HSBC
4 6 Julius Baer
5 5 Santander
6 3 Credit Suisse
7 2 BNP Paribas
8 DBS Bank
9 10 ABN AMRO
10 JPMorgan
Capital Markets and Advisory
2020 2019
1 - JPMorgan
2 - Goldman Sachs
3 - UBS
4 - Credit Suisse
5 - Citi
6 - Morgan Stanley
7 - Santander
8 - BNP Paribas
9 - HSBC
10 - Julius Baer
ESG/Impact Investing
2020 2019
1 1 UBS
2 2 Credit Suisse
3 3 JPMorgan
4 7 Citi
5 5 Santander
6 6 Pictet
7 4 BNP Paribas
8 10 HSBC
9 8 Julius Baer
10 9 ABN AMRO
Family Office Services
2020 2019
1 2 UBS
2 1 Credit Suisse
3 3 JPMorgan
4 6 Pictet
5 7 Citi
6 4 Santander
7 8 Julius Baer
8 10 HSBC
9 9 Goldman Sachs
10 5 BNP Paribas
International Clients
2020 2019
1 1 UBS
2 4 Citi
3 7 HSBC
4 3 JPMorgan
5 2 Credit Suisse
6 5 Santander
7 6 BNP Paribas
8 Julius Baer
9 8 Goldman Sachs
10 Barclays
Investment Management  
2020 2019
1 - JPMorgan
2 - UBS
3 - Credit Suisse
4 - Goldman Sachs
5 - BlackRock
6 - Citi
7 - Pictet
8 - Santander
9 - BNP Paribas
10 - Julius Baer
Next Generation
2020 2019
1 - UBS
2 - Credit Suisse
3 - JPMorgan
4 - Citi
5 - Santander
6 - HSBC
7 - Julius Baer
8 - Pictet
9 - ABN AMRO
10 - Goldman Sachs
Philanthropic Advice
2020 2019
1 1 UBS
2 2 Credit Suisse
3 3 JPMorgan
4 7 Citi
5 6 Pictet
6 9 HSBC
7 5 Santander
8 4 BNP Paribas
9 8 Julius Baer
10 10 ABN AMRO
Research and Asset Allocation Advice
2020 2019
1 1 JPMorgan
2 2 UBS
3 3 Credit Suisse
4 4 Goldman Sachs
5 5 Citi
6 7 Morgan Stanley
7 8 Santander
8 Pictet
9 9 Deutsche Bank
10 10 Julius Baer
Serving Business Owners
2020 2019
1 - UBS
2 - JPMorgan
3 - Citi
4 - Credit Suisse
5 - HSBC
6 - Santander
7 - BNP Paribas
8 - Goldman Sachs
9 - Julius Baer
10 - Deutsche Bank
Data Management and Security
2020 2019
1 - UBS
2 - Credit Suisse
3 - JPMorgan
4 - Citi
5 - Santander
6 - HSBC
7 - Pictet
8 - Julius Baer
9 - ABN AMRO
10 - Goldman Sachs
Innovative or Emerging Technology Adoption
2020 2019
1 - UBS
2 - Citi
3 - JPMorgan
4 - Credit Suisse
5 - Santander
6 - HSBC
7 - BNP Paribas
8 - Julius Baer
9 - Goldman Sachs
10 - DBS Bank








