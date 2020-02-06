Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2020: Global Results
Net-worth-specific services:
|Global
|Best Private Banking Services Overall
|2020
|2019
|1
|1
|UBS
|2
|2
|Credit Suisse
|3
|3
|JPMorgan
|4
|5
|Citi
|5
|7
|Julius Baer
|6
|4
|BNP Paribas
|7
|8
|Pictet
|8
|6
|Santander
|9
|10
|HSBC
|10
|9
|Goldman Sachs
|11
|14
|Barclays
|12
|18=
|Morgan Stanley
|13
|13
|UniCredit
|14
|12
|ABN AMRO
|15
|11
|Deutsche Bank
|16
|LGT
|17
|Lombard Odier
|18
|16
|BBVA
|19
|17
|Rothschild
|20
|Vontobel
|21
|18=
|Erste Bank
|22
|23
|Banco Itau
|23
|Banco de Credito del Peru
|24
|20
|Societe Generale
|25
|Bank of Singapore (OCBC)
|Mega HNW (>$250m)
|2020
|2019
|1
|-
|JPMorgan
|2
|-
|UBS
|3
|-
|Credit Suisse
|4
|-
|Goldman Sachs
|5
|-
|Citi
|6
|-
|Pictet
|7
|-
|Julius Baer
|8
|-
|Santander
|9
|-
|HSBC
|10
|-
|BNP Paribas
|UHNW (>$30mln-$250mln)
|2020
|2019
|1
|1
|UBS
|2
|3
|JPMorgan
|3
|2
|Credit Suisse
|4
|5
|Citi
|5
|9
|Julius Baer
|6
|7
|Pictet
|7
|4
|Goldman Sachs
|8
|HSBC
|9
|8
|Santander
|10
|6
|BNP Paribas
|HNW ($5mln-$30mln)
|2020
|2019
|1
|1
|UBS
|2
|2
|Credit Suisse
|3
|4
|Julius Baer
|4
|5
|Citi
|5
|6
|JPMorgan
|6
|10
|HSBC
|7
|7
|Santander
|8
|8
|Pictet
|9
|3
|BNP Paribas
|10
|Barclays
|Super Affluent ($1mln-$ 5mln)
|2020
|2019
|1
|4
|Citi
|2
|1
|UBS
|3
|7
|HSBC
|4
|6
|Julius Baer
|5
|5
|Santander
|6
|3
|Credit Suisse
|7
|2
|BNP Paribas
|8
|DBS Bank
|9
|10
|ABN AMRO
|10
|JPMorgan
|Capital Markets and Advisory
|2020
|2019
|1
|-
|JPMorgan
|2
|-
|Goldman Sachs
|3
|-
|UBS
|4
|-
|Credit Suisse
|5
|-
|Citi
|6
|-
|Morgan Stanley
|7
|-
|Santander
|8
|-
|BNP Paribas
|9
|-
|HSBC
|10
|-
|Julius Baer
|ESG/Impact Investing
|2020
|2019
|1
|1
|UBS
|2
|2
|Credit Suisse
|3
|3
|JPMorgan
|4
|7
|Citi
|5
|5
|Santander
|6
|6
|Pictet
|7
|4
|BNP Paribas
|8
|10
|HSBC
|9
|8
|Julius Baer
|10
|9
|ABN AMRO
|Family Office Services
|2020
|2019
|1
|2
|UBS
|2
|1
|Credit Suisse
|3
|3
|JPMorgan
|4
|6
|Pictet
|5
|7
|Citi
|6
|4
|Santander
|7
|8
|Julius Baer
|8
|10
|HSBC
|9
|9
|Goldman Sachs
|10
|5
|BNP Paribas
|International Clients
|2020
|2019
|1
|1
|UBS
|2
|4
|Citi
|3
|7
|HSBC
|4
|3
|JPMorgan
|5
|2
|Credit Suisse
|6
|5
|Santander
|7
|6
|BNP Paribas
|8
|Julius Baer
|9
|8
|Goldman Sachs
|10
|Barclays
|Investment Management
|2020
|2019
|1
|-
|JPMorgan
|2
|-
|UBS
|3
|-
|Credit Suisse
|4
|-
|Goldman Sachs
|5
|-
|BlackRock
|6
|-
|Citi
|7
|-
|Pictet
|8
|-
|Santander
|9
|-
|BNP Paribas
|10
|-
|Julius Baer
|Next Generation
|2020
|2019
|1
|-
|UBS
|2
|-
|Credit Suisse
|3
|-
|JPMorgan
|4
|-
|Citi
|5
|-
|Santander
|6
|-
|HSBC
|7
|-
|Julius Baer
|8
|-
|Pictet
|9
|-
|ABN AMRO
|10
|-
|Goldman Sachs
|Philanthropic Advice
|2020
|2019
|1
|1
|UBS
|2
|2
|Credit Suisse
|3
|3
|JPMorgan
|4
|7
|Citi
|5
|6
|Pictet
|6
|9
|HSBC
|7
|5
|Santander
|8
|4
|BNP Paribas
|9
|8
|Julius Baer
|10
|10
|ABN AMRO
|Research and Asset Allocation Advice
|2020
|2019
|1
|1
|JPMorgan
|2
|2
|UBS
|3
|3
|Credit Suisse
|4
|4
|Goldman Sachs
|5
|5
|Citi
|6
|7
|Morgan Stanley
|7
|8
|Santander
|8
|Pictet
|9
|9
|Deutsche Bank
|10
|10
|Julius Baer
|Serving Business Owners
|2020
|2019
|1
|-
|UBS
|2
|-
|JPMorgan
|3
|-
|Citi
|4
|-
|Credit Suisse
|5
|-
|HSBC
|6
|-
|Santander
|7
|-
|BNP Paribas
|8
|-
|Goldman Sachs
|9
|-
|Julius Baer
|10
|-
|Deutsche Bank
|Data Management and Security
|2020
|2019
|1
|-
|UBS
|2
|-
|Credit Suisse
|3
|-
|JPMorgan
|4
|-
|Citi
|5
|-
|Santander
|6
|-
|HSBC
|7
|-
|Pictet
|8
|-
|Julius Baer
|9
|-
|ABN AMRO
|10
|-
|Goldman Sachs
|Innovative or Emerging Technology Adoption
|2020
|2019
|1
|-
|UBS
|2
|-
|Citi
|3
|-
|JPMorgan
|4
|-
|Credit Suisse
|5
|-
|Santander
|6
|-
|HSBC
|7
|-
|BNP Paribas
|8
|-
|Julius Baer
|9
|-
|Goldman Sachs
|10
|-
|DBS Bank