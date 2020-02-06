About The Survey

The Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey provides a qualitative review of the best services in private banking, by region and by areas of service. It is an informative guide for high net-worth individuals on the range of professional wealth management service providers that are available.

Results include:

Best private banking services overall • Net-worth-specific services, including Ultra High Net Worth clients (Greater than US$ 30 million); High Net Worth clients (US$ 5 million to US$ 30 million); Super affluent clients (US$ 1 million to US$ 5 million) • Asset Management • Family Office Services • Research and asset allocation advice • Philanthropic advice • ESG/Social Impact Investing • International clients - Succession planning advice and trusts • Technology

