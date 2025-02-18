World’s best trade finance provider: HSBC

For the eighth year running, HSBC has been voted as the world’s best trade finance bank by participants in the Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2025.

With more than 13,000 corporates contributing to this year’s survey, HSBC stood out as a trusted banking partner whose global expertise and innovative solutions confidently helps clients navigate complexity and unlock their full international potential.

Trade is in the bank’s DNA

HSBC’s 160-year history in trade finance underpins its success. “Trade is in the DNA of the bank. We’re one of the few institutions that run trade as an end-to-end product organisation,” remarks Vivek Ramachandran, HSBC’s Head of Global Trade Solutions.

This legacy has fostered deep, enduring relationships with clients across the globe. The treasurer of a healthcare company in Sri Lanka reflected on a 25-year partnership with HSBC, saying: “They understand our business needs and have consistently supported us, especially during challenging times. Their reliability and expertise make them an indispensable partner.”

Supporting clients to thrive in a dynamic global trade environment

At a time when geopolitical tensions, sustainability concerns and evolving trade policies are driving a profound transformation in global trade and supply chains, the impact of such a rapidly evolving global trade environment is reality for many businesses.

At HSBC, we are dedicated to supporting businesses to navigate change, providing the insights and tools necessary to adapt and succeed in an evolving world of international trade. Vivek Ramachandran, Head of Global Trade Solutions, HSBC

HSBC’s extensive global network and deep understanding of international trade dynamics enable the bank to act as the strategic partner of choice for businesses needing to navigate global complexities. HSBC’s comprehensive trade services are designed to help businesses mitigate the impact, optimise their operations and continue to thrive.

Ramachandran emphasises that: “In times of uncertainty, HSBC stands by its clients, helping them navigate new risks, form partnerships and grow sustainably. We are their global connectors, innovative problem solvers and strategic partners.”

The bank’s ability to simplify complexity is another key differentiator, as highlighted by a treasurer of an energy company in Bahrain, who says: “Their global reach and deep understanding of local markets give us a competitive advantage in cross-border transactions. HSBC’s tailored solutions and robust risk management practices help us overcome challenges related to currency fluctuations and geopolitical risks.”

Having an extensive global network, which provides access to 90% of global trade flows and supported by more than 5,000 trade specialists in more than 50 markets, is invaluable to clients, particularly against the backdrop of a rapidly changing trade landscape. HSBC’s teams across the world offer insights into alternative sourcing markets, helping businesses diversify their supply chains to mitigate challenges, whilst providing access to a suite of trade finance products that are designed to optimise working capital, manage risks and facilitate smoother transactions.

Innovation at the core of HSBC’s offering

In response to the evolving needs of global trade, HSBC has invested significantly in digitalising trade processes, and the bank’s focus on embedded and digitalised trade finance positions it for continued success.

TradePay

The launch of HSBC TradePay, a digital trade finance solution, exemplifies HSBC’s commitment to digital transformation. This solution, now live in 21 countries, streamlines financing through automated data ingestion and reconciliation. More than US$4 billion in limits have been allocated to clients, with 80% to 90% of processes now automated.

Innovation continues to drive HSBC’s competitive edge: from digitising traditional trade finance processes to pioneering new platforms like HSBC TradePay, the bank is redefining what operational efficiency looks like for trade finance, whilst simultaneously resolving key customer pain points. Ramachandran highlights the importance of technology, saying: “The digital shift is pushing us to innovate. For example, our digital trade finance guarantees offering has simplified traditionally a paper-intensive processes, significantly improving efficiency for our clients across multiple regions.”

Clients have responded positively to these advancements. “HSBC’s digital platforms streamline our operations, making complex processes manageable with just a few clicks,” states the treasurer of an industrials company in India. The bank’s intuitive technology solutions are a testament to its long-term investment in enhancing client experience.

The bank is actively developing partnerships and digital ecosystems to unlock new opportunities. One such example is the HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) platform, which offers a fully digital experience for documentary products, automating traditionally paper-intensive processes. This not only enhances efficiency but also provides clients with valuable data insights to make informed decisions in the current landscape. “We’ve invested to re-platform our whole trade business. We’re building the future of finance by embedding solutions directly within client platforms,” Ramachandran states.

“Our goal is to lead the market in efficiency, innovation and scale through digital solutions. We are positioning HSBC as the best operational trade platform globally by continuing to invest in technology and ecosystem partnerships.”

Ramachandran concludes: “At HSBC, we are dedicated to supporting businesses to navigate change, providing the insights and tools necessary to adapt and succeed in an evolving world of international trade. By leveraging our global network, digital platforms and tailored financial solutions, businesses can not only manage any challenges but also uncover new opportunities for growth and expansion.”