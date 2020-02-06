Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2020: Results Index
More than 2,000 private bankers took part in the 2020 Euromoney private banking survey. See who’s up and who’s down globally, regionally and domestically.
Can Khan and Naratil make more of UBS Wealth?
UBS Global Wealth Management is the world’s best wealth manager. It is an accolade the firm has enjoyed for 13 of the 17 years of Euromoney’s annual survey. But its financial performance does not match its scale. A new partnership at the top of the firm has a plan to integrate business lines and streamline processes.
How to win in wealth over the next decade
Pressure on wealth management profits will become fiercer in the decade ahead as low interest rates prevail. Business heads say global expertise, proximity to clients, technology and providing sustainable investing opportunities will help them win more business.
Should spirituality be one of the lenses through which the wealthy manage their money? Faith-based investors certainly think so. Euromoney talks to funds and wealth advisers who believe that positive energy or religion-driven strategies can bring enhanced returns.
XP connects with Brazil’s wealthy
It has made waves with an IPO and by building a strong retail banking platform. Less well known is how the firm is gatecrashing the country’s thriving wealth management industry.