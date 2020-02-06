The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Surveys

Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2020: Results Index

February 06, 2020
Share

More than 2,000 private bankers took part in the 2020 Euromoney private banking survey. See who’s up and who’s down globally, regionally and domestically.


pb 2020 logo 
© 2020 Euromoney
Press Release
Methodology
Use data from this survey




Editorial content


UBS-Batmans-160x186.jpg

Can Khan and Naratil make more of UBS Wealth?

UBS Global Wealth Management is the world’s best wealth manager. It is an accolade the firm has enjoyed for 13 of the 17 years of Euromoney’s annual survey. But its financial performance does not match its scale. A new partnership at the top of the firm has a plan to integrate business lines and streamline processes.

howtowincover160x186

How to win in wealth over the next decade

Pressure on wealth management profits will become fiercer in the decade ahead as low interest rates prevail. Business heads say global expertise, proximity to clients, technology and providing sustainable investing opportunities will help them win more business.


Yoga_cash_illo-160x186.jpg

Universal benefits

Should spirituality be one of the lenses through which the wealthy manage their money? Faith-based investors certainly think so. Euromoney talks to funds and wealth advisers who believe that positive energy or religion-driven strategies can bring enhanced returns.

bridge-sao-paulo-160x186.jpg

XP connects with Brazil’s wealthy

It has made waves with an IPO and by building a strong retail banking platform. Less well known is how the firm is gatecrashing the country’s thriving wealth management industry.

Tags

Surveys Index PageWealthPrivate Banking and Wealth Management SurveySurveys
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree