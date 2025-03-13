Qatar’s best trade finance provider: Mashreq Bank

MarketMap methodology: The Euromoney MarketMap for Trade Finance 2025 highlights the top providers in specific geographies. Our visual representation categorises providers into three tiers: Leading providers, which excel in both client service and product and technology innovation; Outstanding providers, which demonstrate excellence in either area; and Distinguished providers, which offer superior client service, products, and technology. | Euromoney Trade Finance 2025 Survey

We are delivering seamless, real-time trade finance solutions that empower our clients to operate with unparalleled agility and confidence across markets Ahmed Abdelaal, Mashreq

As Qatar enters the third pillar of its National Development Strategy under Vision 2030, the country is making bold strides toward economic diversification, aiming to rank among the top 30 in the Global Innovation Index and attract US$100 billion in net foreign direct investment. With a clear focus on reducing reliance on the hydrocarbon sector, Qatar is fostering new industries and sectors – creating opportunities for businesses that require agile and forward-thinking financial partners to support their trade ambitions.

“Our relentless pursuit of digital innovation has positioned us as pioneers in redefining how businesses transact, manage risk and unlock growth opportunities,” highlights Ahmed Abdelaal, group chief executive officer of Mashreq.

In this transformative landscape, Mashreq is a key financial partner, equipping businesses operating in Qatar with cutting-edge digital platforms, innovative structured finance solutions and a strong commitment to sustainability. As more companies expand beyond borders, Mashreq is proving to be the go-to financial partner for navigating the complexities of global trade.

“Mashreq’s international banking strategy is designed to empower businesses to transcend borders by offering innovative, customised financial solutions that drive global growth,” explains Tarek El Nahas, group head of international banking at Mashreq.

A one-stop shop for trade finance needs

As we continue to expand our international presence, we remain focused on fostering deeper relationships, enhancing accessibility, and delivering innovative banking solutions that empower businesses to thrive both locally and globally Tarek El Nahas, Mashreq

Participants in the Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2025 acknowledge that usage of trade finance instruments is more than just a necessity – they offer a competitive edge. “We are delivering seamless, real-time trade finance solutions that empower our clients to operate with unparalleled agility and confidence across markets,” Abdelaal highlights. Mashreq was recognised by participants in the survey for its diverse suite of products, from traditional letters of credit to bespoke structured trade solutions, helping companies optimise cash flow and minimise risk.

The owner of a consumer goods business shares that “Mashreq provides [us] a wide range of financial products, from personal and business banking to investment services, catering to our various needs”.

One of Mashreq’s key differentiators is the ability to customise solutions. “We are committed to enabling corporates to expand their international footprint through a comprehensive portfolio of trade finance, cross-border working capital optimisation and risk-management solutions, all tailored to address the unique demands of diverse regional and global markets,” El Nahas explains.

Bringing NEO CORP to Qatar

Abdelaal reflects on the launch of the Mashreq’s NEO CORP platform in Qatar, stating that “last year marked a pivotal milestone with the launch of our state-of-the-art trade finance digital platform Mashreq NEO CORP in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar – a platform that embodies our philosophy of simplicity and efficiency”.

Designed to simplify trade finance operations, the platform integrates cash management, trade services and real-time analytics into a single, intuitive interface, accessible 24/7.

Corporates are impressed by the instant trade document processing and comprehensive visibility into their transactions. “Mashreq’s online platform for trade finance is user friendly, without any ambiguity,” explains a trade finance manager of a healthcare company. Another treasurer highlights that “the way [Mashreq] provides the service in terms of duration for approvals and timely actions” is the main reason why they chose the bank as their primary trade finance provider. Another respondent simply puts: “Incredible service and best internet banking facility.”

A global network applied locally

What sets Mashreq apart is also its deep understanding of the Qatari market, given it has been operating in the country since 1971, coupled with a strong international presence. Respondents recognised Mashreq’s ability to understand the nuances of the market, offering tailored trade finance solutions that address region-specific regulatory and commercial challenges. Simultaneously, the bank’s extensive global footprint equips businesses with the tools needed to scale internationally.

El Nahas reinforces Mashreq’s global ambitions, saying: “As we continue to expand our international presence, we remain focused on fostering deeper relationships, enhancing accessibility, and delivering innovative banking solutions that empower businesses to thrive both locally and globally.”

Innovation beyond digital

Environmental development is a key pillar of Qatar’s 2030 vision, with the country committing to investing in and adapting cutting-edge environmental technology, positioning Qatar as a regional hub for environmental innovation. Mashreq is a key enabler of this movement, committing to facilitate over US$30 billion of sustainable finance by 2030.