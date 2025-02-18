Asia Pacific’s best trade finance provider: HSBC

MarketMap methodology: The Euromoney MarketMap for Trade Finance 2025 highlights the top providers in specific geographies. Our visual representation categorises providers into three tiers: Leading providers, which excel in both client service and product and technology innovation; Outstanding providers, which demonstrate excellence in either area; and Distinguished providers, which offer superior client service, products, and technology. | Euromoney Trade Finance 2025 Survey

Respondents in the Euromoney Trade Finance Survey 2025 recognised HSBC as the best trade finance provider in Asia-Pacific. The bank continues to set the industry benchmark with its unparalleled network, cutting-edge digital capabilities and customer-centric approach.

“We wear this distinction with honour: we are the largest trade bank in Asia because we are the best trade bank in Asia,” says Aditya Gahlaut, Regional Head of Global Trade Solutions, Asia at HSBC.

Many respondents in the study highlighted that HSBC has been a trusted partner over the years, supporting their growth. “For the past 15 years, HSBC’s strong competitiveness has made them our main business partner,” states the treasurer of a consumer discretionary company in Hong Kong SAR.

Clients’ global connector

“We see ourselves as more than a trade-finance provider,” Gahlaut explains. “We are our clients’ global connectors, supporting them across their trade corridors; we are their innovative problem solvers, delivering a seamless digital experience supported by best-in-class working capital solutions; and we are their strategic partners, offering insights and advice through times of growth or uncertainty.”

This resonated with respondents in the survey, with one treasurer of a healthcare company in Sri Lanka highlighting HSBC’s importance as a strategic partner to its company, saying: “Due to its global presence and expertise in international trade, HSBC supports us with a wide range of tailored solutions, competitive financing options and strong risk management services. This helps us streamline cross-border transactions.”

With a presence across 19 markets in Asia-Pacific and a dedicated team of 2,500 trade professionals, HSBC has the scale to support businesses of all sizes, from large global corporates to SMEs. “We have an impressive scale, facilitating more than 20,000 trade transactions per day and generating an annual revenue that is 2.8 times bigger than the average of our three nearest competitors,” Gahlaut highlights.

The bank’s scale and footprint are frequently emphasised by survey respondents. “HSBC has a vast international presence, operating in numerous countries,” notes the treasurer of an industrials company in India. "This allows them to facilitate our cross-border transactions and provide insights into various markets.”

Investments driving success

HSBC’s multi-year investment in digital and technology enabled the bank to offer their clients a seamless digital experience. Today, 90% of HSBC’s trade transactions in Asia-Pacific are submitted via the HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) platform, live in 11 markets in the region and serving more than 23,000 customers.

“Our customers are able to enjoy the benefits of digitised trade such as straight-through processing and a self-service digital interface,” Gahlaut explains.

Clients also value HSBC’s seamless integration of digital products with existing enterprise systems. “They have many digital products and services, which can be integrated with SAP for vendor payments without any hassle, just one simple mouse click away,” remarks the treasurer of an industrials company in India.

Technology not only bring clients a better and seamless experience, but it also ensure speed. “TradePay allows our customers to seamlessly pay their suppliers and improve their working capital position by having complete control of their trade payables,” Gahlaut explains. "With a loan-processing speed of under a minute, we’re making just-in-time financing a reality.”

A journey of constant innovation

HSBC is constantly seeking opportunities to innovate and deliver best-in-class solutions to its clients. A prime example is a recent partnership highlighted by Gahlaut, who explains: “We have been collaborating with the fintech Dowsure, one of Amazon’s Selling Lending Programme partners in mainland China, through which a streamlined credit assessment process using transaction data is tailored for Amazon’s merchants applying for trade finance with HSBC.” This initiative enables cross-border e-commerce merchants to access trade finance without requiring additional financial statements or collateral.

As part of its commitment to innovation, HSBC continues to work with clients to support their net-zero transition journeys. “We have enriched our sustainable trade finance proposition to include Green Trade Finance, Sustainable Trade Instruments, Sustainability-Linked Trade Finance, and Sustainable Supply Chain Finance, providing clients with greater flexibility on their net-zero transition journeys,” notes Gahlaut. HSBC supported Saint-Gobain with its sustainable supply chain finance programme in mainland China, offering a tiered-pricing structure linked to the suppliers’ ESG performance.

In a landmark achievement, HSBC also supported The Hong Kong and China Gas Company in launching its supply chain finance programme, the first sustainability-linked supplier payments solution implemented by a utility company in Greater China.

By continually expanding its digital capabilities, enhancing its sustainable finance offerings and reinforcing its client-centric approach, HSBC is setting the benchmark for excellence in Asia-Pacific.

“A key factor in HSBC’s continued success is its ability to combine global expertise with deep local market knowledge,” says Ana Voicila, Euromoney’s Head of Transaction Banking. “HSBC’s dedication to innovation, digital transformation and its deep understanding of client needs were key drivers of HSBC’s number-one ranking in the region by the participants in the study.”