Ukraine
LATEST ARTICLES
Opinion
Sovereign bonds: Give us an E, give us an S… but maybe hold the G
July 06, 2020
Opinion
Ukraine’s banking law: a step forward, but not a leap
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 28, 2020
Banking
Ukraine’s central bank blames Kolomoisky for campaign of intimidation
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
November 28, 2019
Opinion
Banking: Don’t blame Ukraine for the Trump debacle
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
November 25, 2019
Awards
CEE's best bank for sustainable finance 2019: Ukrgasbank
July 10, 2019
Banking
Makar Paseniuk: ICU leads in Ukraine
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 14, 2019
Opinion
The battle for Privatbank: part two
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
February 20, 2019
Banking
EEMEA: PrivatBank suffers legal setback in bid to recover missing billions
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
December 14, 2018
Banking
Ukraine’s parliament blocks bank reform
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
April 24, 2018
Banking
Kroll report backs PrivatBank fraud claims
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
February 07, 2018
Opinion
Ukraine: Wanted – patient central bank governor
December 06, 2017
Banking
Defusing PrivatBank: A very Ukrainian nationalization
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
November 01, 2017
Opinion
Ukraine: PrivatBank was a boon to Mills
October 31, 2017
Banking
Russian state-owned banks struggle to exit Ukraine
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
October 17, 2017
Capital Markets
Russian infrastructure investment under pressure
May 07, 2014
Treasury
Banks and corporates face severe challenge over Russia sanctions
Carol Dean
,
May 01, 2014
Banking
Crimea and punishment: Russian economy goes into a tailspin
Sid Verma
,
April 28, 2014
Opinion
Moscow’s IFC dreams – another Crimean casualty
April 01, 2014
Opinion
Against the tide: Deep freeze – east and west
David Roche
,
March 31, 2014
Capital Markets
Russia and the US face war of financial attrition in Crimea battle
Sid Verma
,
March 23, 2014
Wealth
Inside View: Ukraine/Russia fallout for private banking
Helen Avery
,
March 06, 2014
Banking
Banks to brave Russia-Ukraine storm, say analysts
Sid Verma
,
March 04, 2014
Capital Markets
Ukraine tensions expose fault line in Russia’s economy
Sid Verma
,
March 04, 2014
Foreign Exchange
Rouble to remain steady despite recession risk and Ukraine crisis
Simon Watkins
,
March 03, 2014
Foreign Exchange
Ukraine’s depressing economic bind – and sovereign default risk
Sid Verma
,
February 24, 2014
