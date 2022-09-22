The IMF inflection point

Photo: iStock Photo: iStock

The IMF stands at an inflection point. A war is raging in Europe, and clamour is growing for the Fund to assist in meaningful scale.

At the same time, its role in supporting economies struggling under more conventional financial pressures is also being challenged by what is now the biggest lender to poor countries, China.

Can the Fund respond to both challenges? Can it respond to either?

Ukraine presents the clearest case. IMF programmes have traditionally required a visible plan for debt sustainability before being agreed. Such a plan is patently impossible for Ukraine, resulting in the cancellation of the IMF’s previous standby programme after Russia launched its invasion.

It is imperative that the pace of individual countries’ restructuring discussions be accelerated

What the IMF needs, as Ukraine’s debt management chief Yuriy Butsa tells us in this issue, is a new toolkit.

It may also need a new approach in other areas too. Over the past 15 years, China has emerged as a formidable actor in the international lending sphere.

In 2006, the Paris Club’s share of the public debt of low-income countries stood at about $50 billion, or about 75%.