Nations must grasp the near-shoring opportunity

With the price of energy commodities spiking, the scramble for Europe to find quick substitutes for Russian energy has led to a clear downgrading of carbon-emissions commitments.

Frankly, any energy will do – and while this may boost the drive to renewables in the medium and long term, the imperative to keep the lights on in German and French factories this winter trumps any previously espoused emission target.

However, there is one area where the war – and the subsequent realignment of global political and economic blocs – is helping to accelerate a core environmental, social and governance aim: it is boosting the rationale for US and European companies to find manufacturing supply sources closer to home, following on from the supply-chain chaos caused by the pandemic.

The fragility of long supply chains has been shown to be a clear and present danger. That more closely integrated operations are also preferable for a more sustainable supply chain just adds a further incentive for firms to near-shore their operations.

This has driven a complete reversal of the macroeconomic thrust to globalization that prompted one of Bill Clinton’s advisers in the 1992 election to observe: “It’s the economy, stupid.”

