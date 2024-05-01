Guy Cooper is Managing Director of Euromoney and Euromoney Learning. He is responsible for setting the overall strategy for the business. He has extensive knowledge and experience of delivering value in a global B2B information services businesses. Coupled with a successful track record of managing multiple P&Ls in both Plc and Private Equity environments.

Plus, has led complex organizational change programs involving multiple brands and services covering a broad spectrum of financial services. Guy holds a BEng (Hons) degree in Engineering from Nottingham University.