Guy Cooper
Managing Director
Guy Cooper is Managing Director of Euromoney and Euromoney Learning. He is responsible for setting the overall strategy for the business. He has extensive knowledge and experience of delivering value in a global B2B information services businesses. Coupled with a successful track record of managing multiple P&Ls in both Plc and Private Equity environments.
Plus, has led complex organizational change programs involving multiple brands and services covering a broad spectrum of financial services. Guy holds a BEng (Hons) degree in Engineering from Nottingham University.
Mia Hockey
Head of Marketing
Mia Hockey is Head of Marketing for Euromoney and Euromoney Learning. She is responsible for developing and delivering the marketing strategy to drive awareness, engagement, demand, and growth across Euromoney’s portfolio of accreditation, subscription and learning products.
Mia has held various marketing roles for Euromoney over the past decade providing her with a strong understanding of Euromoney’s brand and customer base. Mia holds a BA (Hons) degree in English & American Literature from the University of Reading.
Amy Mud
Head of Learning Operations
Amy Mudd is the Head of Learning Operations at Euromoney Learning. In this capacity, she oversees post-sale logistics and client relationship management for all of our public and customised learning courses.
She is responsible for ensuring all courses run to time, budget, and meet the delegates’ and/or clients’ expectations. Before joining Euromoney Learning, Amy held key Operations roles at PwC and KPMG.
Mark Nicholas
Global Head of Sales
Leading our business development, and working closely with our CRM team, he is responsible for achieving growth through setting and hitting stretching annual sales targets and delivering advanced learning solutions.
He has extensive sales experience in the Learning industry including managerial positions at Tack TMI, Capita Learning Services and Eukleia Training (now LEO GRC) ensuring he has an all-round perspective on sales within the education sector. Mark holds a BA (Hons) degree in English from Loughborough University.
Raj Sood
Commercial Director
Raj Sood is the Commercial Director at Euromoney Learning. In this capacity, he provides strategic leadership, overseeing the global sales team and commercial strategy with a focus on driving accelerated growth and enhancing the value proposition for our clients.
Raj has held a number of commercial positions prior to joining Euromoney Learning, including General Manager at the MIS Training Institute and Head of Client Relationships at Fitch Learning.
Lorraine Taylor
Chief Learning Officer
Lorraine Taylor is the Chief Learning Officer at Euromoney Learning. She oversees product strategy, working closely with clients and our Sales and Marketing teams to accelerate growth via delivering relevant learning solutions that upskill our clients’ people.
Prior to joining Euromoney Learning, Lorraine worked at Fitch Learning where she was the Head of Organisational Development responsible for the development of all employees, as well as a Learning Solutions Consultant responsible for developing product and client solutions. She has held strategic in-house leadership and learning roles at Insight Investment, Royal and SunAlliance, M&S and The Walt Disney Company Ltd. Lorraine holds a BA (Hons) in Languages and Business from Leeds Metropolitan University and an MA in Human Resources Management from Middlesex University