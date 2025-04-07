Home
The Age of AI
AI-Powered Banking: How Banks Can Leverage AI for Competitive Advantage
The financial industry is evolving rapidly, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the heart of this transformation. From automating routine tasks to enhancing decision-making and risk assessment, AI is reshaping corporate finance. But while AI presents immense opportunities, it also introduces challenges. How can finance professionals move forward with confidence?

This eBook, featuring insights from Euromoney Learning expert, Kayode Odeleye, serves as a practical guide for integrating AI into day-to-day financial workflows. It explores:

  • The Rise of Generative AI - What it is, how it works, and the key tools shaping the industry
  • Strengths & Limitations of Generative AI Tools - Understanding where AI excels and where human expertise remains essential
  • Practical Applications in Corporate Finance - Real-world use cases, including research & analysis, financial modelling, presentations, deal structuring, and due diligence
  • The Future of AI in Banking - Insights into how AI is expected to evolve and its long-term impact on the financial sector
