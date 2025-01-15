Infographic: Bank Risk in Numbers
Blog GRC24 Infographic.png

Cause management vs risk management

January 15, 2025 04:32 PM

In banking and financial services, risk management is the bedrock of stability. Yet, despite its importance, significant losses and even institutional collapses persist. The core issue? A misaligned focus: banks often concentrate on addressing root causes rather than the risks themselves.

This misplaced emphasis doesn’t just impact individual institutions; it ripples through the global financial system, contributing to substantial losses and systemic instability - explore the numbers in our infographic below.

Risk Management Infographic.png

