Infographic: Bank Risk in Numbers
Cause management vs risk management
In banking and financial services, risk management is the bedrock of stability. Yet, despite its importance, significant losses and even institutional collapses persist. The core issue? A misaligned focus: banks often concentrate on addressing root causes rather than the risks themselves.
This misplaced emphasis doesn’t just impact individual institutions; it ripples through the global financial system, contributing to substantial losses and systemic instability - explore the numbers in our infographic below.
