Infographic: Bank Risk in Numbers

In banking and financial services, risk management is the bedrock of stability. Yet, despite its importance, significant losses and even institutional collapses persist. The core issue? A misaligned focus: banks often concentrate on addressing root causes rather than the risks themselves.

This misplaced emphasis doesn’t just impact individual institutions; it ripples through the global financial system, contributing to substantial losses and systemic instability - explore the numbers in our infographic below.

Learn more in our blog post, Rethinking Risk Management: A Solution to Banking Failures