Participants say that, once they’ve attended the series, they know how to conduct a risk assessment that identifies all of the risks. It’s no longer acceptable to say: “it’s impossible to know what you don’t know”.

Our facilitator’s engaging style and fair challenge enabled participants with many years’ working in risk and compliance to accept new ways of working. Participants have successfully adapted their interactions with senior business partners, resulting in increased engagement and taking action that has ultimately reduced losses and surprise events.

One participant shared that, following the workshop they realised they had failed to identify >1/5 of the risks related to a business decision. However, they were able to remedy this using the tools shared during the workshop. Another shared that, by following the steps from the workshop, they reduced the number of events that caused a surprise from 29 to 1 in a year. And another shared how their relationship has improved with the regulators.

