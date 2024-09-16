Optimising Financial Analysis Using Generative AI

In this 90-minute course, financial professionals will learn how to use the power of generative AI to improve the efficiency and accuracy of their financial analyses. The course begins by exploring the key strengths and limitations of generative AI, helping participants understand which financial tasks are best suited for these tools. From there, we’ll dive into selecting the most appropriate AI tools for each step of the analysis process, ensuring you can make informed choices that maximise productivity.

A core component of the course will focus on prompt engineering, teaching participants how to effectively guide AI models to generate the most relevant and accurate results. To solidify these concepts, we'll go through a practical example of using generative AI to conduct a detailed financial analysis of a company, demonstrating the time-saving potential and accuracy enhancements AI can bring. Finally, we'll look ahead to the future of generative AI in finance, emphasising the importance of continuous learning to stay competitive as AI technology evolves.

By the end of the course, participants will have a comprehensive understanding of how to integrate generative AI into their financial workflows. They’ll know how to identify suitable AI tools, improve productivity through automation, and enhance the accuracy of financial analysis—all while seamlessly integrating these new solutions into their existing processes.