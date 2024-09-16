Short Course: Optimising Financial Analysis Using Generative AI
How to boost productivity by leveraging generative AI in financial analysis. Learn the key ways get the best out of generative AI tools by modifying and controlling model behaviour for faster financial analysis with our 90-minute free, online short course
In this 90-minute course, financial professionals will learn how to use the power of generative AI to improve the efficiency and accuracy of their financial analyses. The course begins by exploring the key strengths and limitations of generative AI, helping participants understand which financial tasks are best suited for these tools. From there, we’ll dive into selecting the most appropriate AI tools for each step of the analysis process, ensuring you can make informed choices that maximise productivity.
A core component of the course will focus on prompt engineering, teaching participants how to effectively guide AI models to generate the most relevant and accurate results. To solidify these concepts, we'll go through a practical example of using generative AI to conduct a detailed financial analysis of a company, demonstrating the time-saving potential and accuracy enhancements AI can bring. Finally, we'll look ahead to the future of generative AI in finance, emphasising the importance of continuous learning to stay competitive as AI technology evolves.
By the end of the course, participants will have a comprehensive understanding of how to integrate generative AI into their financial workflows. They’ll know how to identify suitable AI tools, improve productivity through automation, and enhance the accuracy of financial analysis—all while seamlessly integrating these new solutions into their existing processes.
-
Develop a better understanding of what Generative AI is good at
-
Identify available generative AI tools suitable for financial analysis
-
Apply AI techniques to automate and improve efficiency of daily tasks
-
Integrate AI solutions into existing workflows seamlessly
-
Improve the accuracy and efficiency of financial analysis
Kayode Odeleye
Kayode is an experienced entrepreneur, investment banker, and strategist with over 20 years in emerging markets.
He is the Founder and CEO of Caena.io, a financial literacy and investment tech platform for investors and startups, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, exit planning, capital structure advisory, and financial planning.
Previously, an investment banker at Standard Chartered Bank, managing transactions in Sub-Saharan Africa worth over $5 billion, he also holds an MSc in International Management from the University of Liverpool, an Advanced Executive Certificate from MIT Sloan, and a Mechanical Engineering degree from Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria.
Linkedin Profile: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kayodeodeleye/
This course is designed for banking professionals, financial analysts, investment bankers, and venture capitalists who want to stay ahead of the curve by leveraging AI in their daily tasks.