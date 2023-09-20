Sept/Oct 2023

Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
  • ESG
    Can social bonds drive social impact?

    Social bonds could help deliver the UN Sustainable Development Goals by driving private capital into essential services. But impact looks different from one place to the next, so how can issuers report it in a way that makes sense?
    Marianne Gros, September 15, 2023
  • Treasury
    The transaction banking revolution has only just begun

    For decades, transaction banking was a profitable but largely ignored corner of the banking industry. Then Covid happened. Today, bank chiefs see it as critical to everything they do. Given the challenges ahead – collaborating with fintechs and embedding ESG principles in global supply chains – the revolution under way in this business is unstoppable.
    Elliot Wilson, September 07, 2023
  • Capital Markets
    Rising Asia replaces falling China in M&A bankers’ sights

    Outbound Chinese M&A deal-flow has slowed to a crawl even as inbound activity remains steady. So focus in the region is moving elsewhere: to rising India, steady-and-lucrative Australia and even Japan, where once-bloated conglomerates are streamlining portfolios under intense pressure from activist shareholders.
    Elliot Wilson, August 22, 2023
  • Banking
    How HSBC regained its mantle as Asia’s best bank

    Despite its roots in the region, HSBC’s Asian woes have sometimes seemed endemic. It has been overly dependent on Hong Kong and too often caught in Sino-US crosshairs. But under regional co-CEOs Surendra Rosha and David Liao, the lender has regained its confidence, is more regionally diverse than ever, and is busy posting record profits.
    Elliot Wilson, August 16, 2023
  • Capital Markets
    Can a new Ukrainian DFI get off the ground?

    BlackRock, JPMorgan and McKinsey are working on plans for a new development finance institution focused on Ukraine’s reconstruction. The project has already had to temper some ambitions, but its advisers still hope it can propel flows of private-sector money to Ukraine in years to come.
    Dominic O’Neill, July 24, 2023

Jon Macaskill, September 08, 2023
    Jon Macaskill, September 08, 2023
    Jon Macaskill, September 08, 2023

