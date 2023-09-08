Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Banking

HSBC hopes poundshop SVB acquisition will boost its investment bank

Peter Lee
September 08, 2023
As other investment banks cut staff, HSBC has been hiring to build the Silicon Valley Bank (UK) business it rescued in March into a leading bank in tech and healthcare.

Noel-Quinn-HSBC-happy-Reuters-960.jpg
Noel Quinn, HSBC. Photo: Reuters

Remember in March when HSBC bought SVB (UK) as the tech-focused US parent bank’s depositors fled after a failed capital raise to plug the black hole where its US Treasury bond portfolio used to be?

It could turn out to be the best £1 HSBC has ever spent.

“Thank goodness we won’t be hearing about them again,” a senior source at one large UK bank told Euromoney at the time. “I was getting sick of being told how great SVB (UK) was at venture debt.”

This bank has a history of entrepreneurism. It took a day and half to make the decision on SVB (UK)
Lisa McGeough, HSBC
Lisa-McGeough-HSBC-pink-960.jpg

She won’t be hearing that name anymore. Unfortunately, there’s every chance that the unflattering comparisons will persist and may get much worse.

Originally plugged into the acquirer’s ring-fenced UK lender, HSBC UK Bank, SVB (UK) now lives on as part of a new organization, HSBC Innovation Banking, which its owner describes as a globally connected, specialized banking proposition to support a broad range of innovation businesses and their investors.

HSBC


Banking United StatesUnited KingdomHSBCSilicon Valley BankBankingFintech
Peter Lee head.jpg
Peter Lee
Editorial director
Peter Lee is editorial director. He joined Euromoney straight from Oxford University in 1985, and has written about banking and capital markets ever since, being appointed editor in 1999. He became editorial director of Euromoney in May 2005.