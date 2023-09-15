Private credit bridges the lending gap as banks pull back

The credit market faces its first serious setback since the pandemic – and potentially the most severe since 2008. Default rates are rising and there could be hefty losses to come on loans to non-investment grade companies.

It is little wonder, therefore, that private credit is attracting so much attention. These lenders have been buying loan portfolios from struggling banks, raising more committed long-term capital from institutional investors and providing financing to borrowers from which traditional bank lenders have once again pulled back.

Going through an uptick in defaults is a very good time to lend money Tim Flynn, Hayfin

“Going through an uptick in defaults is a very good time to lend money,” says Tim Flynn, chief executive of Hayfin, a European alternatives manager specializing in non-investment grade credit with €30 billion of assets under management.