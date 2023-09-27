Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
Wealth

Private foundations and donor-advised funds: meet philanthropy’s new drivers

Money Jar
Photo: Getty Images

Private foundations were once the preserve of a narrow group of the monied elite. Today, they are the fastest-growing source of private-sector philanthropy in the US and across the developed world.

Elliot Wilson
September 27, 2023

In September 2022, the Milken Institute and three of America’s wealthiest families joined forces to commit $150 million to helping people with bipolar disorder. The aim is to help those afflicted with the condition to thrive, rather than just learning to endure life, by crowding capital into a drive to generate research and medical breakthroughs.

At first glance, it looks like run-of-the-mill private-sector philanthropy, where the very wealthy join forces with the well-connected to give some of their money away to needy people and causes.

Jump to:

  • Innovation and the MacKenzie Scott factor
  • Born in the USA

    • The institute, a Santa Monica-based non-profit with six offices worldwide, was founded by Michael Milken, the 1980s financer who pioneered high-yield junk bonds. All three families are headed by a self-made billionaire who invested early or well in either tech or financial services: Sergey Brin is co-founder of Google; David Baszucki built video game developer Roblox; and Kent Dauten is chairman of private equity investment firm Keystone Capital.

    So far, so simple.

    To unlock this article

    Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

    Topics

    Wealth WealthFeaturesUnited StatesSept/Oct 2023
    Elliot Wilson headshot.jpg
    Elliot Wilson
    Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor
    Elliot Wilson is Asia editor and Global Private Banking and Wealth Management editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.