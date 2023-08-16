Scrapping ESG credit indicators doesn’t change the ESG rating narrative

Credit rating agencies are having a busy summer. First it was Moody’s taking a swing at US banks, and now, Standard & Poor’s has announced that it will stop grading the influence that environmental, social and governance factors may have on a company’s credit score. Is this evidence that anti-woke investing sentiment in the US may finally be having an impact at these firms?

Firstly, it is important to clarify that a lot of the media noise that has followed S&P Global’s decision comes from a misunderstanding over what exactly is changing and why. The rating agency’s own messaging has not helped.

The semantics

S&P Global is not actually dropping ESG scores. Rather, it is removing the numerical ESG credit indicators that were part of their credit rating reports.

The US agency started publishing ESG scores in 2020. They are measured on a scale of zero to 100 and consider “the most relevant criteria in each sustainability dimension based on their weight in the assessment and their current or expected significance for the industry”, according to the firm.

For example, S&P Global’s own ESG score is 89/100 as of December 16, 2022, and is based on "very high" data availability on criteria such as human capital development, business ethics and climate strategy.

