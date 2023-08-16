Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
ESG

Scrapping ESG credit indicators doesn’t change the ESG rating narrative

Marianne Gros
August 16, 2023
Share

After less than two years, S&P is scrapping its ESG credit indicators and America’s anti-woke politicians are thrilled. But this may not be the win they think it is.

marianne-gros-NEW-banner-column-1920.jpg

Credit rating agencies are having a busy summer. First it was Moody’s taking a swing at US banks, and now, Standard & Poor’s has announced that it will stop grading the influence that environmental, social and governance factors may have on a company’s credit score. Is this evidence that anti-woke investing sentiment in the US may finally be having an impact at these firms?

Firstly, it is important to clarify that a lot of the media noise that has followed S&P Global’s decision comes from a misunderstanding over what exactly is changing and why. The rating agency’s own messaging has not helped.

The semantics

S&P Global is not actually dropping ESG scores. Rather, it is removing the numerical ESG credit indicators that were part of their credit rating reports.

The US agency started publishing ESG scores in 2020. They are measured on a scale of zero to 100 and consider “the most relevant criteria in each sustainability dimension based on their weight in the assessment and their current or expected significance for the industry”, according to the firm.

For example, S&P Global’s own ESG score is 89/100 as of December 16, 2022, and is based on "very high" data availability on criteria such as human capital development, business ethics and climate strategy.

In

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

ESG ESGOpinionColumns
Gros, Marianne.jpg
Marianne Gros
Sustainability and ESG senior reporter
Marianne Gros is sustainability and ESG senior reporter. She joined Euromoney in 2022, having previously covered asset allocation news in the European institutional investment space.