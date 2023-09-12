Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Capital Markets

The long goodbye: How Libor ended and why the arguing hasn’t

Illustration: Getty

Financial market practitioners might be forgiven for reflecting on a job well done now that the final Libor panel has ended its submissions. The journey has been immense, but the focus is turning to loose ends, including the argument that just won’t go away: is there a place for credit-sensitive rates in a post-Libor world?

Mark Baker
September 12, 2023
On June 30, 2023, the US dollar London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) bank panel stopped publishing its rates – or ‘settings’, as they are more properly known. The date marked the end of operations for the last remaining Libor panel.

Jump to:

  • Synthetic thinking: Dealing with the outliers
  • Stranger things: CLOs, CDOs and CMS-linked notes
  • Looking back: Transition practitioners reflect on the end of the road

    • A handful of US dollar settings – for one-, three- and six-month tenors – will continue to be calculated synthetically until September 2024 to cater for some existing contracts, after which Libor will finally be a thing of the past. Most of the US market has transitioned to rates linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (Sofr), which is based on the overnight repo market for Treasuries.

    Getting to this point has been a marathon. Libor settings in Swiss francs, sterling, euros and yen ended on December 31, 2021, along with one-week and two-month US dollar Libor. Other US dollar tenors continued until the June 30, 2023, deadline (and a three-month sterling synthetic Libor will run until the end of March 2024).

    Capital Markets FeaturesUnited StatesWestern EuropeUnited KingdomRegulationCapital Markets
    
    Mark Baker
    Deputy editor
    Mark Baker is deputy editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.