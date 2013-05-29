Euromoney
May 2013
LATEST ARTICLES
Banking
Revealed: The truth about Barclays and the Abu Dhabi investment
Eric Ellis
,
May 29, 2013
Surveys
Best managed companies in CEE 2013: An answer for Turkcell
Duncan Kerr
,
May 13, 2013
Banking
Nigerian banks: Nigeria’s big five stake their claims
Dominic O’Neill
,
May 13, 2013
Surveys
Sub-Saharan Africa survey 2013: Results index
May 13, 2013
Banking
Foreign exchange: Leading banks back new spot FX platform ParFX
Peter Lee
,
May 07, 2013
Surveys
Euromoney FX survey 2013 results revealed
May 07, 2013
Surveys
FX survey 2013: Deutsche clings on despite Citi’s resurgence
Peter Lee
,
May 07, 2013
Surveys
FX survey 2013: FX market share not as fixed as it first appears
Peter Lee
,
May 07, 2013
Opinion
An unhealthy market share concentration in FX
May 07, 2013
Foreign Exchange
New FX technology resolves phantom liquidity
Peter Lee
,
May 07, 2013
Surveys
FX survey 2013: Regulation might curb FX options
Peter Lee
,
May 07, 2013
Surveys
FX survey results revealed
May 07, 2013
Banking
South Sudan: Government tries to break its dependency on oil
Kanika Saigal
,
May 02, 2013
Capital Markets
Baraka: ‘We are reforming Morocco’s finances’
Chris Wright
,
May 02, 2013
Brazil’s rebound remains uncertain
Rob Dwyer
,
May 02, 2013
Brazil: Shady practices won’t mitigate the heat of inflation
Rob Dwyer
,
May 02, 2013
Banking
Banking for beginners in South Sudan
Kanika Saigal
,
May 02, 2013
Banking
South Sudan: International banks bring help, but it’s not always appreciated
Kanika Saigal
,
May 02, 2013
Foreign Exchange
Single minded: emerging Europe and the euro
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 01, 2013
Capital Markets
SMEs: Germany’s fourth pillar?
Louise Bowman
,
May 01, 2013
Opinion
Abigail with attitude: The hypocrisy of Jenkins revisited
Abigail Hofman
,
May 01, 2013
Banking
Turkey: Just what is Basci up to?
Dominic O’Neill
,
May 01, 2013
Capital Markets
SMEs: Entrepreneurs tackle mezzanine drought head-on
Louise Bowman
,
May 01, 2013
Banking
Sberbank: Gref’s great expectations
Dominic O’Neill
,
May 01, 2013
Opinion
Dromeus Greek Advantage Fund: It’s all Greek to us
May 01, 2013
Opinion
Fred the Shred’s mystery tour
May 01, 2013
Opinion
South Sudan: The euro’s next member state?
May 01, 2013
Foreign Exchange
Will 2013 be the year of foreign exchange?
Peter Lee
,
April 30, 2013
Capital Markets
Investment banking: US equities drive boom in Q1 IB revenues
Louise Bowman
,
April 30, 2013
Banking
US investment banks: Uncertainty around investment bank earnings
Helen Avery
,
April 30, 2013
