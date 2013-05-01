Quotes of the month

“We are going to go armed and we will get this fucking money”

Jo Mills, Amanda Staveley’s PA, ahead of a meeting with Sheikh Mansour

(Amanda's adventures in Mansour-land)

Amanda Staveley “always insisted that I should stick with her, and large sums of money would come my way”

Former British MP David Mellor makes a claim for some upside from Barclays

(How David Mellor fought Staveley for his slice of the Barclays pie)

“Putin didn’t say to us that we should start expanding abroad. He never directed us anywhere; that was our own choice. In fact, we had to convince our directors that these were things we needed to do”

Sberbank chief executive German Gref says Russia’s internationally ambitious banking champion is no arm of the state...

“We are working as much as we can to try to close the loopholes in the current legislation, which would prevent banks acting to deceive consumers”

...but in the next breath, Gref sounds like he’s never left the government

(Gref's great expectations)

“If there is one lesson we have learned from recent years it is that you should not depend on the banks”

Wolfgang Bläsi, chief financial officer at Ekosem-Agrar, says German banks have not served the Mittelstand well

(Germany's fourth pillar?)

“We felt the bank was reneging on the strategy we discussed and agreed upon as part of the original investment rationale”

AIan McPherson, chief executive of Tensator Group, says the UK banks haven’t helped SMEs much either

(Alternative lenders embrace SMEs as banks retreat)

“In cases where capital inflows are strong, then the idea is to ease monetary policy, but at the same time tighten macro-prudential policy. When there are capital outflows, you do the opposite: you tighten monetary policy and ease macroprudential policy”

In a battle of wits with the markets, Turkish central bank governor Erdem Basci appears to be winning

(Just what is Basci up to?)