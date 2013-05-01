Off the record

“Our funding costs will go up. But I’m quite happy to see that and our CDS spreads widen if that’s the price of demolishing the myth that we are dependent on state support” A eurozone bank CEO sees upside from the Cyprus depositor bail-in, although that’s easy to spot at a national champion bank



“If you are prepared to haircut widows and orphans then all bets are off even if you come back the next day and say you didn’t mean it” A portfolio manager is scathing about the Troika’s handling of the initial bailout for Cyprus – and concerned about its wider implications



“Twenty years later Japan has decided to test the proposition that there is nothing that they can do about deflation” Better late than never for this investor



“I wouldn’t take a big underwrite in June – and definitely not in July” This European leveraged finance banker issues a stark warning to his competitors



“He’ll either win the Nobel Prize or it’ll all end in tears” It could go one way or the other for Turkish central bank governor Erdem Basci, according to this economist



“In Germany there are actually only two types of banks: those with a working business model and those without a working business model” A banker calls time on Germany’s three-pillar banking system