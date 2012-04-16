Euromoney
Asiamoney
Country Risk
Learning
Events
Login
Banking
Markets
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Treasury
Wealth
Fintech
ESG
Regions
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Opinion
Awards
Surveys
More...
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Show Search
Submit Search
Search Query
Menu
Banking
Markets
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Capital Markets
Foreign Exchange
Treasury
Wealth
Fintech
ESG
Regions
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Africa
Asia
Emerging Europe
Latin America
Middle East
North America
Western Europe
Opinion
Awards
Surveys
More...
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Podcasts
Livestream
Insight
Sponsored
Contact Us
Login
The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our
Terms & Conditions
,
Privacy Policy
and
Cookies
before using this site.
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
April 2012
LATEST ARTICLES
The 2012 guide to Commercial banking in Central and Eastern Europe
April 16, 2012
Capital Markets
Traiana signs six banks for client FX clearing
Hamish Risk
,
April 04, 2012
Foreign Exchange
EuromoneyFXNews e-trading survey results index
April 04, 2012
Opinion
Macaskill on markets: Question marks loom over Ermotti’s call to old friend Orcel
Jon Macaskill
,
April 04, 2012
Capital Markets
Private placements: USPPs ride to the rescue for Europe’s corporates
Joti Mangat
,
April 04, 2012
Opinion
Hot air blocks Asia IPO pipeline
Anuj Gangahar
,
April 04, 2012
Banking
Stress tests: Hawkish Fed hastens US Basle III phase-in
Joti Mangat
,
April 04, 2012
Capital Markets
Equity capital markets: AIG deal attracts one and all
Chris Wright
,
April 04, 2012
Opinion
Greg Smith and Goldman Sachs: The inside story
April 04, 2012
Opinion
Jonathan Moulds: Playing to a different tune
April 03, 2012
Opinion
HSBC: Sevens up!
April 03, 2012
Foreign Exchange
EuromoneyFXNews e-trading survey: Action stations for electronic migration
Hamish Risk
,
April 03, 2012
Qatar digs deeper for financing
Dominic O’Neill
,
April 03, 2012
Banking
QNB flies flag for Qatar’s growth
Dominic O’Neill
,
April 03, 2012
Opinion
Full moon, half moon, total eclipse
April 03, 2012
Opinion
Cup classics!
April 03, 2012
Capital Markets
Equity markets: Will Gulf rally stay on track?
Dominic Dudley
,
April 03, 2012
Hedge funds turn to relative values
Anuj Gangahar
,
April 03, 2012
Banking
Taiwan’s door to the mainland slowly opens
Kanika Saigal
,
April 02, 2012
Risk wrap key to Europe’s infrastructure ambitions
Louise Bowman
,
April 02, 2012
Banking
M&A bankers still waiting for a boom
April 02, 2012
Capital Markets
LGFVs: China’s $1.7 trillion hangover
Elliot Wilson
,
April 02, 2012
Capital Markets
Manila plots its next move forward
Kanika Saigal
,
April 02, 2012
What’s wrong with Dagong?
Elliot Wilson
,
April 02, 2012
Banking
Reality bites: The truth about investment banking in Asia
Chris Wright
,
April 01, 2012
Capital Markets
Colombia: Political complacency could cost a decade
Rob Dwyer
,
April 01, 2012
Opinion
Against the tide: Europe is not out of the woods
David Roche
,
April 01, 2012
Opinion
Abigail Hofman: April
Abigail Hofman
,
April 01, 2012
Opinion
Banking: CIMB’s symbolic deal
Chris Wright
,
April 01, 2012
Opinion
Abigail Hofman: Muppetgate leaves Goldman looking none-too-clever
Abigail Hofman
,
April 01, 2012
Load More
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
I agree