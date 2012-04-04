Off the record

"We’re still trying to come up with a new slogan to replace ‘the world’s local bank’. My favourite so far is ‘we’re all over the place’"

Is tongue-in-cheek branding the way forward for HSBC?

"Management feel that they have made their shareholders suffer enough"

UBS’s decision to include permanent write-down in its tier 2 CoCo deal explained

"The problem with CoCos is that investors will only buy them if they are confident that the chance of the trigger being tripped is absolutely zero"

A banker spots a potential flaw in the market

"We are a bit anxious about the frequent use of the word risk"

A PR’s observation on a set of quotes for an article on the topic of bond market investor appetite for certain... err... risk

"We constantly refer to our own colleagues as muppets. What does that say about the firm?"

An investment banker has a different take on the Goldman muppetgate affair

"We’re seeing some fee-cutting, which is a bit desperate in a low-revenue environment and doesn’t say much for the value of your offering. To be fair, though, we cut fees ourselves when we’re trying to cement a key, target, corporate relationship that we think might offer us a lot of business in future"

An M&A banker slides off his high horse