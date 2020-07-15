The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Country Awards for Excellence 2020: Central & Eastern Europe

July 15, 2020
Albania 

Albania

Best bank: OTP Albania

Albania’s leading banks once again turned in a respectable set of results last year but were unable to compete on either growth or profitability with a newcomer to the market. OTP Albania, the winner of the award for Albania’s best bank, has been part of the Hungarian OTP group since March 2019.

Formerly a subsidiary of Societe Generale, the lender was number five by total assets and number four by loans at the time of the takeover.

In its first year under new ownership, however, it has clearly signalled its intent to become a big player in the market, taking advantage of high levels of liquidity to pursue aggressive lending expansion.

