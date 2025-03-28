Private banking awards national winners 2025: Netherlands

Best private bank: ABN AMRO

During the review period, ABN AMRO launched a series of events and products, as well as completing a strategic acquisition, resulting in significant growth in both its client base and net new assets.

The bank engaged with over 1,600 clients through events exploring themes like art and culture, multigenerational philanthropy, sport and inclusion, and biodiversity. These events highlighted the bank's commitment to strengthening client relationships through the discussion of impactful topics.

In July 2024, ABN AMRO acquired BUX, a European neobroker and investment app, which has helped to expand the bank's digital offering and online market presence.

The review period also saw the launch of Trill Impact II, the bank’s first dedicated SFDR 9 impact fund, introducing high-impact investment options and aligning with the bank's commitment to sustainability.

The bank’s philanthropic advisory services led to the allocation of €350 million to endowment funds and public benefit organisations with charitable causes, demonstrating its dedication to helping clients make a positive impact on the world.

