Awards

Excellence in leadership in CEE 2020: Santander Bank Polska

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

Regional awards

Santander has been one of the most innovative groups in the world in its response to the Covid-19 outbreak, and its Polish subsidiary is no exception. 

As the pandemic gathered pace in March, Santander Bank Polska, led by chief executive Michal Gajewski, quickly put together a comprehensive package of measures designed to support its employees, customers and wider society. 

Financial assistance for retail clients included a freeze on loan principal repayments for up to six months and free ATM withdrawals, while business customers benefited from free online accounting services, automatic overdraft extensions and the waiving of a range of account fees. 

Where Santander Bank Polska stood out, however, was in the non-financial help provided to customers struggling with the impact of lockdown and the pandemic. 

