Private banking awards national winners 2025: UK

Best private bank: Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered's private banking business in the UK has seen notable growth and strategic developments over the past year.

A key focus has been on expanding its high-touch service model, catering primarily to ultra-high-net-worth clients with a minimum of $5 million in assets under management.

To this end, a significant development has been a strategic restructure aligning the UK and Dubai advisory centres under a new regional leadership, reinforcing the bank’s emphasis on global wealth corridors, particularly for non-resident Indian clients. This shift reflects an increasing focus on cross-border wealth management, ensuring seamless service for globally mobile clients with complex financial needs.

Hiring has also been a major priority, with three senior private bankers joining the UK team in the past year, strengthening the bank’s coverage of key markets, including the Middle East and India. This talent acquisition aligns with the bank’s broader strategy of expanding its affluent and private banking segments, a priority that has driven strong AUM inflows across its global wealth business.

