The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Excellence in leadership in Asia 2020: Citi

July 15, 2020
Share

Awards for Excellence 2020

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

It isn’t easy being a very big bank with a very big presence in very big markets. Citi is a big financial institution present in virtually every large Asian economy. You don’t get to be this size and to last this long without an innate ability to react smartly and nimbly to systemic threats.

Under chief executive Peter Babej, Citi Asia Pacific was quick to react to the coronavirus crisis. In the pandemic’s early stages it saw echoes of the Sars outbreak in 2003. Within weeks, 75% of its workforce had transitioned to working from home and it disbursed special compensation awards to 25,000 staff.

When India went into lockdown, digital support staff worked overtime to ensure that corporate clients from Asia to the Americas were able to pay staff on time.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree