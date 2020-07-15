Excellence in leadership in Asia 2020: Citi

Awards for Excellence 2020

It isn’t easy being a very big bank with a very big presence in very big markets. Citi is a big financial institution present in virtually every large Asian economy. You don’t get to be this size and to last this long without an innate ability to react smartly and nimbly to systemic threats.

Under chief executive Peter Babej, Citi Asia Pacific was quick to react to the coronavirus crisis. In the pandemic’s early stages it saw echoes of the Sars outbreak in 2003. Within weeks, 75% of its workforce had transitioned to working from home and it disbursed special compensation awards to 25,000 staff.

When India went into lockdown, digital support staff worked overtime to ensure that corporate clients from Asia to the Americas were able to pay staff on time.