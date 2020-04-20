The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Opinion

Chinese holographic AR firm WiMi IPOs, sees real profit in virtual future

By Elliot Wilson
April 20, 2020
The coronavirus lockdown turned WiMi’s IPO roadshow into an all-digital affair – although that may have done the augmented reality firm a favour; the Beijing-based AR specialist is now eyeing expansion into southeast Asia.

Think of WiMi Hologram Cloud’s initial public offering as a sign of our unusual and rapidly changing times. When the Beijing-based holographic augmented reality (AR) specialist went public on the Nasdaq on April 1, raising $26 million, it caught the eye for a number of novel reasons.

For one thing, it marked the first US IPO since the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 to be a global pandemic on March 11. Coronavirus is ebbing in some countries and yet to peak in others but is certain to tip the world into outright recession this year.

For another, it turned out to be something of a damp squib for the founders of a company whose early investors include UOB Venture Management, an arm of Singapore’s United Overseas Bank. 


