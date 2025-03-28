Western Europe’s best for digital solutions 2025: JPMorgan Private Bank

JPMorgan Private Bank continues to lead the industry in digital innovation, providing its private banking clients with seamless, personalised and secure financial services. Through its pioneering technology, the firm is redefining wealth management by offering clients access to powerful digital tools, ensuring they stay ahead in an ever-evolving financial landscape.

At the core of JPMorgan Private Bank’s digital strategy is JPMorgan Online International (JPOI), its flagship mobile and internet banking platform. This provides clients with a fully integrated digital experience across all digital channels. Since the launch of a new mobile app during the review period, the platform has evolved into a 24/7 digital wealth assistant, offering clients a multi-channel advisory experience. JPOI delivers real-time market data, sophisticated investment tools and seamless execution capabilities, transforming the way clients interact with their wealth.

Digital upgrades made during the review period drive client engagement – including a revamped user interface, expanded execution capabilities, a new stock screener and enhanced currency trading.