Excellence in leadership in Africa 2020: Guaranty Trust Bank

Awards for Excellence 2020

One of the first things Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank did with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic was to get in touch with local authorities to see how the bank could help. Recognizing that the fragile public healthcare system would struggle to cope with the predicted number of patients, it offered to set up a care facility for people with Covid-19.

“We saw it as an opportunity to give back,” says GTBank chief executive Segun Agbaye. “And we delivered the 110-bed isolation centre. We’ve built a de facto hospital and continue to maintain the entire facility.”

GTBank worked with partners across several industries and delivered the facility in just five days.