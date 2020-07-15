The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Excellence in leadership in Africa 2020: Guaranty Trust Bank

July 15, 2020
Share

Awards for Excellence 2020

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

One of the first things Nigeria’s Guaranty Trust Bank did with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic was to get in touch with local authorities to see how the bank could help. Recognizing that the fragile public healthcare system would struggle to cope with the predicted number of patients, it offered to set up a care facility for people with Covid-19.

“We saw it as an opportunity to give back,” says GTBank chief executive Segun Agbaye. “And we delivered the 110-bed isolation centre. We’ve built a de facto hospital and continue to maintain the entire facility.”

GTBank worked with partners across several industries and delivered the facility in just five days.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree