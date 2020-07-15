The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Canada's best investment bank 2020: RBC Capital Markets

July 15, 2020
Awards for Excellence 2020

Until the coronavirus crisis, it was a familiar year for RBC Capital Markets in the awards period. As usual, the bank faced strong individual competitors in almost every business, product or sector in which it operates, but no firm rivals it across the board.

The portfolio effect of its leading or close-to-leading positions across its businesses and outperformance in those areas where market volumes were down make it, once again, Canada’s best investment bank.

Those factors are also why Trevor Gardner, head of Canadian investment banking, considers the franchise’s scope to be its biggest asset. “The best strength of the platform is the breadth of the platform,” he tells Euromoney.

