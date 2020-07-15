Euromoney
Royal Bank of Canada RBC
LATEST ARTICLES
Awards
Canada's best investment bank 2020: RBC Capital Markets
July 15, 2020
Awards
Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020 North America winners revealed
July 15, 2020
Foreign Exchange
RBC lets clients trade alongside it with new FX recommendation service
Paul Golden
,
June 09, 2020
Banking
Class of 2019: RBC
January 09, 2020
Wealth
Asia private banking debate: How to build a model for a growing Asia
Chris Wright
,
November 05, 2019
Awards
Canada's best investment bank 2019: RBC Capital Markets
July 10, 2019
Banking
Can corporate broking survive?
Mark Baker
,
December 18, 2018
Foreign Exchange
RBC appeals FX trader’s whistleblowing victory
Farah Khalique
,
July 20, 2018
Awards
Canada's best investment bank 2018: RBC Capital Markets
July 11, 2018
Foreign Exchange
Former RBC FX trader suing bank for £13 million
Farah Khalique
,
May 01, 2018
Banking
RBC: Reborn in the USA?
December 20, 2017
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2017: North America
July 06, 2017
Awards
Best investment bank in Canada 2017: RBC Capital Markets
July 06, 2017
Awards
North America's best bank for markets 2016: RBC Capital Markets
July 06, 2016
Awards
Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2016 North America winners revealed
July 06, 2016
Banking
RBC Caribbean fights back from the brink
Helen Avery
,
July 29, 2015
Opinion
Primary dealers eye European government bond markets exit
July 30, 2013
Capital Markets
RBC launches first SEC-registered covered bond
Helen Avery
,
October 04, 2012
Surveys
Credit trading survey 2012: Leaders in lean times
October 03, 2012
Foreign Exchange
RBC Dexia rated most transparent custodian for FX
April 26, 2012
Foreign Exchange
RBC links to Digital Vega’s option trading platform
March 29, 2012
Foreign Exchange
RBC aims for top 10; Canadian bank looks to capitalize on its credit rating
March 20, 2012
Foreign Exchange
RBC links to Reuters RTFX to boost Asian coverage
June 13, 2011
Banking
Asset management: RBC pays a full price for BlueBay
Peter Lee
,
November 02, 2010
Opinion
RBC: What the puck?
October 07, 2010
Banking
Nixon takes RBC into the big league
Clive Horwood
,
March 30, 2010
Banking
Investment banking: RBC plots expansion drive in Europe
Clive Horwood
,
March 29, 2010
Banking
Euromoney 40th anniversary special: Focus on RBC Capital Markets
June 10, 2009
Banking
Can Canada’s banks seize their chance?
Helen Avery
,
June 07, 2009
Banking
Awards for Excellence 2008: Canada
July 09, 2008
