Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025: Hong Kong’s best for discretionary portfolio management – CICC

CICC is a leader in discretionary portfolio management (DPM) in Hong Kong, delivering a client-centric, research-driven and risk-controlled investment approach. As a pioneer among offshore Chinese wealth management firms, CICC integrates a buy-side advisory model to ensure alignment with client interests, while offering a one-stop investment solution that spans multiple asset classes, geographies and strategies.

With a structured portfolio strategy and a rigorous internal control framework, CICC tailors its discretionary mandates based on clients' investment objectives, risk tolerance and wealth planning needs.

CICC established a market-leading private equity DPM service during the review period, leveraging its extensive cross-border expertise to offer access to high-quality global private equity funds. In the public markets, the firm developed the 50 Series, a suite of discretionary solutions encompassing equities, exchange-traded funds and multi-asset portfolios. The launch of China 50 International and Global 50 expanded CICC's global reach, offering international investors diversified and strategically allocated portfolios.

With a team of over 400 investment professionals, an industry-leading research platform and an advanced digital advisory ecosystem, CICC ensures transparency, robust risk management and superior investment outcomes. Managing nearly $23 billion in discretionary assets, CICC continues to set new standards in offshore DPM, cementing its position as a trusted partner for sophisticated investors worldwide.