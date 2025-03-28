Western Europe’s best for HNW 2025: Santander Private Banking

Santander Private Banking has global leadership in banking for high-net-worth individuals (HNWs) and this is largely driven from Europe – especially Western Europe – where it is the region’s best private bank. Its growth in this region is in large part thanks to an ability to leverage the group’s presence in its key markets while enhancing its value proposition for clients in those markets.

Alfonso Castillo, global head of Santander Private Banking, notes how the bank has expanded its investment capabilities in the region, particularly in alternative investments and structured products, while strengthening its advisory and discretionary management services, and reinforcing its secured lending solutions to meet clients’ evolving financing needs. Growing international connectivity, most notably through its presence in the Middle East, also enabled the firm to build deeper relationships with HNW clients.

Alfonso Castillo

Drilling down to specifics, there was the launch of Santander Private Banking real estate advisory.