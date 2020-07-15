Western Europe's best digital bank 2020: Lloyds Banking Group

Awards for Excellence 2020

As the biggest retail bank in a country where cash usage is lower than other big European states and where cloud-based neobanks have particular traction, Lloyds Banking Group faces an unusual digital banking challenge.

It is confronting this challenge head on, demonstrating a greater understanding than its closest regional peers of the need for fundamental transformation for the digital era.

This understanding was evident in the previous awards period in the bank’s creation of a new group transformation division under Zak Mian and in its strategic partnership with UK fintech Thought Machine, a specialist in cloud-based core banking software. It announced a commitment to invest £3 billion in technological transformation.