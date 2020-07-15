CEE's best bank for SMEs 2020: QNB Finansbank

Awards for Excellence 2020

Banking small and medium-sized enterprises is challenging in any market, particularly at the smaller end of the scale. It is even more so in Turkey, where the market is distorted by the predominance of large state-owned banks focused more on pumping up the economy with cheap credit than on commercial imperatives.

Nevertheless, QNB Finansbank has devised a business model for the segment that has proved both profitable for the bank and attractive to Turkish SMEs.

Ranked fifth among private-sector banks in Turkey by total assets, the Qatari-owned lender is number four in SME banking and has increased its market share in the segment in each of the last three years.