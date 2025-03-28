Private banking awards national winners 2025: Spain

Best private bank: CaixaBank

CaixaBank continues to lead by example, combining innovative digital solutions with a strong focus on sustainability and a client-centric approach to manage and grow wealth responsibly.

The bank oversaw €148 billion in assets under management at the end of September 2024, up from €81 billion four years earlier. This growth is supported by its focus on digital transformation, sustainable finance and holistic wealth management, catering to a diverse client base that includes ultra-high net-worth individuals and families.

Services such as CaixaBank Wealth and OpenWealth set the bank apart in the bank in the ultra-high net-worth space. OpenWealth manages €7.5 billion across 50 clients and has grown sharply in reach and popularity in recent years.

Innovation is a key priority. Its recently introduced GPS platform, developed with BlackRock’s Aladdin Wealth, marries financial advisory capabilities with advanced portfolio analysis and risk management tools.