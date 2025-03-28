Private banking awards national winners 2025: Greece

Best private bank: Alpha Bank

Alpha Bank stands out for its impressive financial performance and innovative digital services. In the first half of 2024, Alpha Bank posted 43% year-on-year growth in client assets under management. In line with this, its market share in private banking hit a record high, capturing 33% of mutual fund inflows and securing new mandates from institutional clients.

Clients benefit from collaboration with dedicated private bankers, and the ability to easily access their account information, investment performance and banking tools via digital channels.

Alpha Bank also launched e-Wealth services on its online banking platforms, allowing clients to manage their portfolios and investment transactions anytime, anywhere. The functionality enables clients to place orders independently, while its e-Consent feature offers remote approval for investment transactions. An increase in capacity over the review period allows the bank to dedicate more time to delivering value-added services and enhancing the overall client experience.

