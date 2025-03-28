Private banking awards national winners 2025: Greece

Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX

Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
Awards
Private Banking Awards

Private banking awards national winners 2025: Greece

March 28, 2025

Best private bank: Alpha Bank

Private Banking Awards

Full Results

PB-2025_Logo_private-banking-Colour-960.jpg
Logo © 2025 Euromoney
March 28, 2025

Alpha Bank stands out for its impressive financial performance and innovative digital services. In the first half of 2024, Alpha Bank posted 43% year-on-year growth in client assets under management. In line with this, its market share in private banking hit a record high, capturing 33% of mutual fund inflows and securing new mandates from institutional clients.

Clients benefit from collaboration with dedicated private bankers, and the ability to easily access their account information, investment performance and banking tools via digital channels.

Alpha Bank also launched e-Wealth services on its online banking platforms, allowing clients to manage their portfolios and investment transactions anytime, anywhere. The functionality enables clients to place orders independently, while its e-Consent feature offers remote approval for investment transactions. An increase in capacity over the review period allows the bank to dedicate more time to delivering value-added services and enhancing the overall client experience.

As

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

PB awardsPB country awardWestern Europe
Gift this article