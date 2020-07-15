The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

CEE's best digital bank 2020: ING Bank Slaski

July 15, 2020
Share

Awards for Excellence 2020

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

Over the past decade Poland’s banks have consistently been at the head of the pack in Europe in terms of digitalization.

The early leader in the field was mBank, which pioneered internet banking before the financial crisis. From 2008, the Commerzbank subsidiary faced stiff competition from digital challenger Alior Bank, until it was bought five years ago by Polish public-sector insurance firm PZU.

More recently, the running has been taken up by state-controlled market leader PKO BP and smaller private-sector rival ING Bank Slaski.

PKO BP was one of the main drivers behind Blik, the local payments system launched in February 2015 by Poland’s six biggest banks and was also the first in the market to harness the power of blockchain, launching document verification via distributed-ledger technology in late 2018.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree