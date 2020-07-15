CEE's best investment bank 2020: JPMorgan

Awards for Excellence 2020

After years of pullback from emerging markets by big Western banks, only two players can now claim to offer truly comprehensive investment banking coverage in CEE.

Citi has the larger physical network and an increasingly successful M&A franchise, but the standout performer across the product spectrum in the awards period and CEE’s best investment bank is JPMorgan.

In a year that saw a pickup in capital markets deal flow in the region, particularly on the Eurobond side, JPMorgan easily outpaced its global and European rivals by both number and volume of transactions. According to Dealogic, the US bank led more than half of all international bond sales in CEE in the 12 months to March, notching a total allocated volume of $11.6