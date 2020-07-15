The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

CEE's best bank 2020: UniCredit

July 15, 2020
Share

Awards for Excellence 2020

AfE 2020 logo 197x136

© 2020 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2020 results

Tight labour markets and low interest rates put a floor under credit demand across central and eastern Europe last year and mitigated the effects on banking sectors of slowing economic growth, regulatory curbs on consumer lending and proliferating sectoral levies.

The region’s big banking groups all posted another set of robust results, reaping the benefits of years of painstaking balance-sheet cleansing and hefty investment in digitalization. For most, the strategic priority and the main driver of growth was once again the retail segment, where buoyant consumer confidence and relatively low household leverage ensured healthy demand for both secured and unsecured lending.

By contrast, CEE’s biggest regional lender has kept its focus firmly on its core corporate and small and medium-sized enterprise clientele.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree