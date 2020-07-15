CEE's best bank 2020: UniCredit

Awards for Excellence 2020

Tight labour markets and low interest rates put a floor under credit demand across central and eastern Europe last year and mitigated the effects on banking sectors of slowing economic growth, regulatory curbs on consumer lending and proliferating sectoral levies.

The region’s big banking groups all posted another set of robust results, reaping the benefits of years of painstaking balance-sheet cleansing and hefty investment in digitalization. For most, the strategic priority and the main driver of growth was once again the retail segment, where buoyant consumer confidence and relatively low household leverage ensured healthy demand for both secured and unsecured lending.

By contrast, CEE’s biggest regional lender has kept its focus firmly on its core corporate and small and medium-sized enterprise clientele.