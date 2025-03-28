Western Europe’s best for discretionary portfolio management 2025: Julius Baer

Julius Baer’s global leadership in discretionary portfolio management (DPM) is centred on its base in Western Europe, where it wins this year’s best discretionary portfolio management award.

Crucial to the Swiss bank’s capabilities in this area is a boutique-style setup, supported by a team of 30 research analysts and 125 portfolio managers. It introduced two new funds in 2024: the Julius Baer Edelweiss UCITS and Julius Baer Equity Global Excellence Mid-Cap, offering diverse investment opportunities built on a proven investment approach.

It also launched cross-generation asset-allocation strategies for ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWs). These incorporate semi-liquid and illiquid investments to boost the growth and sustainability of wealth across generations.

Yves Bonzon

Operationally, it improved onboarding and relationship management with innovations like digital signatures, simplified contracts and integrated wealth-planning services. The bank shows that 80% of its DPM mandate strategies outperformed peers.