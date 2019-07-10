The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Latin America's best digital bank 2019: Next (Bradesco)

July 10, 2019
Awards for Excellence 2019

Digital banking brings opportunities – especially so for startups. Unencumbered by bricks and mortar branches – as well other fixed costs associated with the traditional banks – many purely digital firms have achieved impressive growth.

Bradesco’s Next, this year’s best digital bank, shows what can be achieved when the traditional banks give their digital banks free rein. Under the leadership of chief executive Octavio de Lazari, Bradesco has allowed its bank to push aggressively for organic growth. 

And it has worked. Next has been adding around 8,000 account holders a day, is approaching one million customers and currently processes more than 1.3 million transactions every day.

